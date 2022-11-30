Rian Johnson hopes to make a third Knives Out film 'as quickly as possible'

Rian Johnson is hoping to make a third Knives Out film "as quickly as possible".

Producer Ram Bergman has worked with the filmmaker on both movies in the murder mystery franchise and suggested that a third movie is a priority but will be a "tough challenge".

Ram told ComicBook.com: "Well, it's a good question. The first one, Rian had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper in late January and by the end of October we were filming it, which is super fast.

"This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were — from the moment he started really writing it — nine months later, a year later, we were filming.

"So, the good thing is that he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. We'll see how fast he is, but this is gonna be a challenge — it's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Rian confessed that he is yet to start writing the third film and needs to work out both a plot and a setting for Daniel Craig's sleuth Benoit Blanc to crack his next case.

The 48-year-old director said: "Oh God, I mean, I still have to start writing Knives Out 3.

"I gotta figure out what the next Benoit Blanc mystery is, what it's called, where it's set. So, I've got a lot of work to do. So, TBD (to be determined), I don't wanna give myself a deadline yet cause I definitely won't meet it."

ALSO READ: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is worth investigating, cast says