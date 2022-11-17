Rian Johnson wants to make another Star Wars movie

There have been many stories told about a galaxy far, far away, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi has made its mark as one of the worst-received entries. Director Rian Johnson isn't fazed by the movie's detractors, however, as he expressed keen interest in making another project for the franchise.

While doing press for his upcoming whodunit thriller Glass Onion, the filmmaker revealed to Variety that he hopes for a return to the Star Wars universe. "Making Star Wars was the high point of my life," he said. "I pray to God I'll be back there someday."

Whether that opportunity will come remains up in the air, though. Before the theatrical release of The Last Jedi, Johnson announced plans for his own trilogy that would "introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." The project has now been put on hold, and it's unclear when it'll pick up again.

"Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained.

Johnson then gave an update himself, "I've stayed close Kathleen and we get together often and talk about it. It's just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished if I couldn't get back in that sandbox at some point."

For now, all eyes will be on Glass Onion and its ability to live up to the high narrative standards of its predecessor, Knives Out. The standalone sequel is set to debut on Netflix on Dec 23, and sees Daniel Criag reprising his role as the master detective Benoit Blanc.

He will be joined by a new cast that includes Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.