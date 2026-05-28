Richard Low reveals 6-day hospital stay where he needed help in his bathroom needs

Local veteran actor Richard Low, who turns 74 next month, has revealed he was recently admitted to hospital.

He took to Instagram yesterday (May 27) to share a Reel of himself going on a walk alone. Instead of taking the pedestrian path, he was walking on the grass patch next to it.

Richard said: "I wanted to go out and get some sun, take a stroll - after all, I laid in bed for six days without moving.

"I chose to walk on the grass because I was worried I might faint and fall again. I want to strengthen my resolve."

In his caption, he wrote that he was warded at National University Hospital from May 21 to May 26 and was unable to take care of his bathroom needs. He extended his appreciation to ward 42's medical and service staff, citing that their excellent service allowed him to be discharged early.

In the video, he added that while his wife could've gone along with him on his walk, he had kept it from her and went out alone.

Despite walking haggardly and sounding breathless, he promised viewers: "My life is charmed, I'll be fine! I'm a lucky guy!"

In the comments, fellow celebrities including Kym Ng, Yao Wenlong, Edwin Goh, Brandon Wong and Shane Pow reached out to voice their well- wishes.

When Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reached out to Richard, he didn't disclose the reason behind his hospitalisation and said that his post was intended to thank the staff who took care of him.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com