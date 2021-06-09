Rick and Morty season 5 premieres exclusively on HBO Go June 21 in Asia

The wait is finally over, Southeast Asia fans of Rick and Morty will finally be able to catch the dimension-traveling duo’s return in their fifth season exclusively on HBO Go June 21, 2021.

Created by Justin Roiland and Darn Harmon, Rick and Morty is an award-winning animated comedy series surrounding Rick Sanchez, a sociopathic genius scientist who brings his grandson Morty, on crazy intergalactic adventures.

Just in time to celebrate global ‘Rick and Morty Day’ on June 20, special content such as behind-the-scenes footage and special surprises will be put on across Adult Swim and HBO Asia’s social platforms.

Season five marks a change for the series as well. It has been predominantly available on Netflix in this region, it remains to be seen if the series has enough draw to lure fans to another streaming service.

Considering that Netflix has been beefing up its animation and anime slate by bounds, there might be little incentive to juggle multiple streaming services at one go.

If you have yet to catch Rick and Morty, ready up your binge mode because the entire season one to four will also be available on HBO Go.

Rick and Morty season five will premiere June 21, 2021 on HBO Go.

ALSO READ: First-look photos show off HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

This article was first published in Geek Culture.