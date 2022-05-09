Rick Astley hints at new record

Rick Astley has hinted at releasing a new record.

The 56-year-old singer is best-known for his successes in the 80s, including his 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up - but Rick loves seeing fans embrace his new material and he's hinted that more could be in the pipeline.

He told Retro Pop magazine: "I've loved this last couple of years of making some new records and getting back into that.

"We did this record called 50 a couple of years back, when I turned 50, and it was such a game changer and such an amazing thing to do.

"I wouldn't say I'm addicted to it, but it's just really nice every time we go on tour to have a couple of new songs to play - because there's a part of the audience that just wants the old ones, but we're finding that people are a bit more open to us playing a couple of new songs.

"I really love that and I don't ever forget how lucky I am for that. So, we'll see. We'll see what's what."

Rick remains enthusiastic about making new music and he can barely believe that he released his best-known song so long ago.

He reflected: "The weird thing about age and life is, I'm 56, and it feels sometimes like it was a couple of years ago that we made that record. And then other times, I get out of the car after a long drive and I'm creaking, thinking, 'Yeah, that was a long time ago that I made that record.'"

