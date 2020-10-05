Rick Moranis assaulted on the street, 'grateful for everyone's well wishes'

Rick Moranis is “grateful for everyone’s well wishes” after he was attacked on the street in New York City.

The Ghostbusters star was punched in the face near Central Park in New York City at around 7.30am last Thursday (Oct 1), and following the attack, a representative for the star has confirmed he is doing “fine”.

In a statement, the rep said: “Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

The incident was caught on video and shared on Twitter by NYPD Crime Stoppers, and the clip shows a man wearing an ‘I Love New York’ sweatshirt punching Rick in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

According to reports, the actor “hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation”.

When he was discharged from hospital, Rick went to a local police station to report the alleged assault, and law enforcement are now searching for the man involved in the altercation.

Following the release of the footage, celebrities have taken to social media to defend Rick, with Avengers star Chris Evans stating the attack has left his “blood boiling”.

He wrote on Twitter: “My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

Ryan Reynolds wrote: “Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay.”

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1312067996815429633

Rick stepped out of the spotlight in the 1990s to focus on raising his two children - Mitchell and Rachel - after his wife Ann Belsky died of cancer in 1991.

He said in 2005: “I pulled out of making movies in about ’96 or ’97. I’m a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”