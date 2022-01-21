Ricky Gervais offers to host Oscars for free but there's a catch

Ricky Gervais has offered to host the Oscars for free - if he can say what he wants.

The After Life creator admitted he doesn't think he'd ever be asked to anchor the Academy Awards because his comedy is too controversial, but he'd jump at the chance if he was offered the job and organisers allowed him the same freedom as he was given when he fronted the Golden Globes on five occasions.

Speaking on The View, he said: "Well, I might be allowed to host it if I did what I was told. But there's the rub.

"You know, the great thing about the Globes was they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse. And that is just too good for a comedian to turn down.

"I don't think the Oscars ever would allow me that freedom. And rightly so! I think they'd be mad!

"If they did, I'd do it! If they said that, I'd definitely do it. I'd do it for free if they said I could do that."

The View presenters were delighted with Ricky's announcement, and Whoopi Goldberg even offered to put in a good word for him.

She said: "If you're serious, you know I could talk to a few people. I know people."

Academy bosses announced earlier this month that the 2022 ceremony will have a host for the first time since Jimmy Kimmel took the reins at the 2018 event.

However, they have yet to announce who will front the awards, which take place on 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently threw his hat into the ring about hosting the ceremony, saying that he would "really enjoy" the job if he was given the chance.

He said: "If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it."

And Tiffany Haddish has vowed to reshuffle her diary if she's offered the gig.

She said: "You know, I wouldn't turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it's the Oscars."