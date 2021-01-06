Ricky Gervais wants to be fed to lions after he dies

The 59-year-old comedian said: "It would be good to be fed to lions at London Zoo. It would be good to give something back. We eat animals and destroy habits and at least then I could give something back."

The After Life star admits that the thought of visitors witnessing his corpse being eaten makes him chuckle.

Ricky joked: "It would be amusing to see the faces of tourists when this fat, naked dead body is thrown out and as it lands, some people go, 'Is that the bloke from 'The Office?'"

The star confessed that he "doesn't care" how he passes away but hopes to avoid an "embarrassing" death.

He told US chat show Conan: "I'm resigned to it. We're all going to die. I don't care about being dead because I won't know about it.

"I don't want to die alone or in agony and I don't want to die an embarrassing death."

Ricky plays the role of Tony Johnson in After Life as he struggles following the death of his wife.

He feels that comics enjoy tackling the "last taboo" of death in their material.

"Comedians are drawn to death as it is the last taboo and makes people feel uncomfortable. I like taking people to the dark side, it's like taking them through a scary forest. No harm can come from going through taboo subjects."