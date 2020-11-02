'Ridiculous but awesome': Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand sells $72k bed

The 48-year-old actress and businesswoman has teamed up with Los Angeles-based bed-maker Avocado through her Goop lifestyle brand to create a "climate-neutral" and "ethically sourced" bed, which will set buyers back by an eye-watering £45,000 (S$72,000).

Gwyneth said of the bed: "We applied incredibly luxurious, ethically sourced GOTS-certified organic materials to a need that's as essential as food, air, and water: sleep.

"Rest assured, this is the trip to the moon of beds. Its custom support is the result of unparalleled craftsmanship, made using a circular manufacturing process that's as good for us as it is for the planet.

"So if it's an out-of-this-world experience on a climate-neutral bespoke bed you're after, this is it. And yes, we know. It's ridiculous - but awesome."

She also described the sleep system as "standard-shattering" and "luxurious".

In a statement, she added: "The outcome of our first-ever product collaboration is a standard-shattering, certified-organic, made-to-order sleep system that beautifully blurs the lines between next-level comfort and sustainability.

"We didn't have to travel far to make our mattress dreams come true: Each one is meticulously crafted over hundreds of hours in Avocado's workshop right here in Los Angeles.

"This is where they've perfected time-honoured techniques using the finest exotic organic materials (sourced and harvested ethically from all over the world) into a finished product that's beyond luxurious and totally biodegradable."

For interested fans who don't want the entire bed, Goop is also selling the mattress on its own for a price of £25,000.

And Gwyneth's brand also has a range of accessories to add to the impressive bed, including pillows, cashmere blankets, sheets, and duvet covers, all priced between £272 and £1,440.