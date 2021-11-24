Ridley Scott developing live-action Alien and Blade Runner TV series

Ridley Scott, the director of the original Alien and Blade Runner, has confirmed that live-action TV series based on those movies are being developed.

During an interview with BBC Today, Scott said: "We’re already into writing the pilot for Blade Runner, and the bible. We’re presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, which will probably be 10 hours. Alien is a similar thing. Alien is now being written for pilot, and when you write a pilot for TV, you also have to write out the history. If it’s eight hours or 10 hours, you have to write out the bible of what happens in those 10 hours.”

A 'bible', also known as a show bible or pitch bible, is a reference document that will contain information about characters, settings, and various elements about the series.

News about the Alien TV series being developed was first brought up in 2020, with the showrunner of Fargo and Legion, Noah Hawley, helming production and development. Meanwhile, this is the first time Scott has spoken about a Blade Runner TV series. This will bring the Blade Runner franchise back to live-action following the CGI-animated Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Both Alien and Blade Runner are considered modern science fiction classics, with Alien being a thrilling blend of science fiction and horror. While there is no premiere date set for both TV series yet, it is definitely heartening news to know that Scott is very much involved in both projects.

However, where does this leave Raised By Wolves? Following its much-hyped launch on HBO MAX, that would mean we’d see Scott’s imprints on many sci-fi TV projects in the future.