Rihanna debuts on TikTok, shares first glimpse of baby

Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy.

The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son — whose name has not yet been revealed — in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform.

In the video, Rihanna's baby boy is heard cooing, and she asks him: "You tryna get mommy's phone?"

Later in the clip, her little boy is seen yawning as he looks out of the window of a car.

Rihanna — who has a huge following on other social media platforms, including 139 million followers on Instagram — jokingly captioned her first-ever TikTok post: "Hacked."

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently revealed that her baby boy inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl in 2023.

The award-winning star admitted that motherhood has changed her outlook on life, and that it even prompted her to accept an invitation to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Work hitmaker shared: "I feel like it was now or never, really. There's this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

Rihanna confessed to relishing the challenge of motherhood, too.

She said: "It is crazy. It is amazing. It's wild. It's weird. It's all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I've ever known.

"I can't describe it. It's new. It's fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."