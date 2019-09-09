Rihanna to drop new album in Dec 2019: Reports

Rihanna's long-awaited new album will reportedly be released in December.

Several French reporters took to Twitter on Sunday (08.09.19) to reveal that the news was shared to them whilst attending Universal Music France's Open Session event.

One of the tweets by journalist Steven Bellery is translated as: "The new album of @Rihanna will be released in December! #OpenSessionUniversal (sic)"

The 31-year-old singer has been keeping fans waiting for her ninth record since the release of 'Anti' in 2016.

The last update came in June, when she said was still working on recording the new material and didn't have a release date in mind yet.

When asked how much longer fans would have to wait, she said: "I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month."

The 'Work' hitmaker said it "sucks" that she can't just put her new music out into the world, but insisted she didn't want to "rush" the process.