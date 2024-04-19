Rihanna may get sons to join her on song in new album

Rihanna's new album could be a family affair as she may get her sons to join her on a song.

The singer hasn't released an album since January 2016 but has teased that her partner A$AP Rocky has been working on her long-awaited new music, and she won't rule out their kids RZA, 23 months, and eight-month-old Riot joining her on a track.

Asked if her sons will feature on her new album, she told Entertainment Tonight: "It's up to them. I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of. Me and Rocky are just trying to figure out who's gonna use what because they're so good."

But Rihanna is unsure when fans will actually get to hear her new music.

Asked when the record will be out because fans are dying to know, she joked: "I wanna know too."

The 36-year-old singer initially struggled with knowing how to dress her sons but soon found "the biggest hack" — mimicking the outfits worn by her partner.

She explained: "When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky.

"Because I always envisioned dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack — their dad'."

And Rihanna is planning to build on her new Puma x Fenty Creeper Phatty shoe collaboration by eventually creating her own clothing line for children.

She said: "My inspiration for design has been — I've gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we're doing the Creepers.

"It's really fun, it's cute to see my kids wear stuff that… I made and designed. It's really incredible."

