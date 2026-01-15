Rihanna to reportedly make music comeback with run of stadium shows for 2026

Rihanna will reportedly make her long-awaited music comeback by scheduling a run of huge summer stadium shows for 2026.

The 37-year-old Umbrella singer was previously said to be plotting a stage return for 2025 but called off the unannounced tour plans due to her pregnancy. However, new reports suggests Rihanna — who welcomed her third child in September — is finally read to hit the road again and she's lined up a number of massive concerts for the UK.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "She had to cancel her shows planned at the London Stadium last summer because she was expecting her daughter...

"Rihanna has loved being a mum to her kids and has been so busy working on her Fenty fashion brand but music is her soul passion. She's ready to get back out on stage and wants her fans to hear the music she has been working on.

"This is going to be a monumental year for Rihanna and fans can expect massive shows. It's going to be a sell-out, that's for sure."

The publication reports the UK shows will take place in August — 10 years after she last hit the road for her Anti World Tour back in 2016.

Rihanna's last big gig was at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Glendale, Arizona in 2023 when she was expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple are now parents to sons, RZA, three, Riot, two, and a daughter Rocki, four months, and the singer recently joked about the possibility of adding baby number four.

Rihanna joked about expanding her family in a comment on an Instagram video posted by Love Island alum Montana Brown, 30, in which the TV star — who has two children with her fiance Mark O'Connor — was in a dilemma about whether to "get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026".

In the post's comments section on Monday (Jan 12), Rihanna wrote: "Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!"

Rihanna and Rocky — who met during rehearsals for a performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, but did not start dating until 2020 — welcomed Rocki into the world in September 2025, and Rihanna is loving life as a mom-of-three.

The nine-time Grammy award winner recently told Extra: "The babies are amazing. They're all getting bigger, and I cannot take it. My sons — oh, my God! — their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it."

