Rihanna teases long-awaited new album on the way

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The pop star hinted at her much-anticipated ninth studio album a few weeks after her latest opus, "Anti," reached its 200th week on the Billboard 200 albums.

As Chart Data noted on Twitter, "Anti" is the first studio album by a black female artist to reach the milestone.

While it has been nearly four years since Rihanna last released a full-length record, the hitmaker-turned-mogul could be dropping a new project soon.

She recently shared a short video on Instagram of a small dog dancing to House of Pain's 1989 hit, "Jump Around," with the caption "Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."

Rihanna made no mention of a potential release date for the album, which she has been referring to as "R9."

Over the past few months, the world's richest female musician has repeatedly hinted that she is at work on a reggae-influenced album, which would follow 2016's "Anti."

Last October, she told Vogue that the project was "not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae, but you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks," adding that this genre "always feels right to [her]."

While the project has yet to materialize, Rihanna confirmed to "Ocean 8"'s co-star Sarah Paulson that the album was underway last June.

"It really does suck that it can't just come out, because I'm working on a really fun one right now. I'm really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it's complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I've gotten to the point where I'm like, 'Even if I don't have the time to shoot videos, I'm going to put an album out,''' she told Paulson for Interview magazine.

Although "R9" has yet to arrive, the past twelve months have been quite busy for Rihanna.

In addition to launching her debut Fenty Maison fashion line with LVMH, she released her visual autobiography, "The Rihanna Book," last October.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she is also set to star in a forthcoming new documentary; Amazon reportedly acquired the rights to the film for $25 million.

The yet-untitled project will be directed by Peter Berg, who has previously worked with Rihanna on the 2012 science-fiction drama "Battleship.

More about
Rihanna music

TRENDING

&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening
Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening
8 Singaporeans on Bloomberg billionaires list, from paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang to banking veteran Wee Cho Yaw
8 Singaporeans on Bloomberg billionaires list, from paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang to banking veteran Wee Cho Yaw

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children

SERVICES