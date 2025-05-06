Rina Sawayama set to star in John Wick spin-off movie

Rina Sawayama is set to star in the new John Wick spin-off movie.

The 34-year-old star made her film acting debut in 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4, and Rina is now poised to reprise the role of Shimazu Akira in the upcoming spin-off movie, Caine.

Chad Stahelski, who is producing the project, said in a statement: "Rina is such a bada**. I love what she did with this role in Chapter 4 and can't wait to see her cross paths with Caine once again."

Rina is set to star alongside Donnie Yen in the new spin-off film, and the 61-year-old actor — who is also directing Caine — is thrilled be reuniting with the singer-turned-actress.

Donnie — who played Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4 — said: "Most delighted to welcome Rina back into this new exciting journey with us. It will be my pleasure and attempt to elevate her amazing character that left us mesmerised from John Wick: Chapter 4!"

Caine will continue the story arcs following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. And Adam Fogelson, the chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, is thrilled that RIna has agreed to reprise her role.

He explained: "John Wick: Chapter 4 introduced us to so many compelling, original characters, including Akira.

"We're beyond thrilled to have Rina coming back to the franchise — Caine and Akira have unfinished business, and this next chapter in their stories will be explosive."

Basil Iwanyk — who also serves as a producer on the film — is excited to work with Rina, too.

The 55-year-old producer said: "Rina will be a tremendous addition to this film, and we're excited to be returning to Caine's corner of the John Wick universe as we start production soon."

Rina first found success as a musician, but she relished the challenge of shooting John Wick: Chapter 4.

The actress admitted that making the film was a whirlwind experience.

Speaking about the challenge, Rina previously told Allure: "John Wick is a miracle movie to me.

"I've been doing auditions and self-tapes in the background of music for years, but I hadn't landed anything. Then I got a call from Chad Stahelski, the director, and he'd seen my music videos.

"He asked what I was doing for the next three months. I'd finished the bulk of my writing for the second record and had a gap in my schedule. I was in Berlin three days later. The ink on the contract hadn't even dried when I began stunt training."

Rina admitted that performing her music still feels more natural to her.

She said: "A tour is easy compared to this. It was the most intense thing I've ever done.

"In music, I know what I'm doing onstage. I know my groove. But acting is completely new, and I was learning in a very high-pressure situation."

