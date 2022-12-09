The Rings of Power adds cast from Game of Thrones and Bridgerton

What do fans wait for besides the announcement of a season renewal? The new cast list!

Amazon Studios has delivered just that with names from much-loved shows and movies joining the next instalment of The Rings of Power.

Kevin Eldon (The Crown, Hot Fuzz), whose character eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fans would be able to spot in the Braavos theatre group (playing Eddark Stark), will be joining the cast in a recurring role.

He will be acting alongside Calam Lynch (Derry Girls, Dunkirk), who plays the scandalous love interest of Eloise Bridgerton in Bridgerton, though the extent of his role is not known yet.

Yansen "Zates" Atour (The Witcher, Robin Hood) and Ben Daniels (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, House of Cards) will be starring alongside the most notable casting change of Sam Hazeldine (The War Below, Don't Let Him In) who will be taking on the mantle as the Orc Leader, Adar.

Other actors that maybe be pointing their ears in recurring roles are Stuart Bowman (Alex Rider, Bodyguard), Gavi Singh Chera (The Lazarus Project, The Undeclared War), William Chubb (The Sandman, House of Cards), Will Keen (My Lady Jane, Borderland), and Selina Lo (Hellraiser, Boss Level).

Filming has begun for The Rings of Power Season 2 though it is not expected to hit Amazon Prime till after a few years from now.

ALSO READ: The Rings of Power finale explained: Who are Sauron and The Stranger?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.