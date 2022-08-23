The Rings of Power to premiere in cinemas ahead of streaming debut

Middle-earth may be going from film to television with Amazon’s new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is done with the big screen forever.

The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated series will be screened in theatres at fan events across the world, two days before it makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video.

In the US, Cinemark created a page for the event with a note that tickets will be available on Monday at 9am PT (12am Singapore time). The event is only available to Cinemark Movie Rewards members — the theatre chain’s two-tiered loyalty program.

Amazon will also screen the series in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand. Reports indicate that the fan event will unfold across roughly 200 locations globally.

ALSO READ: New Lord of the Rings rights owners considering Gandalf and Aragorn spin-off movies

The Rings of Power is the centrepiece of a years-long effort by Amazon Studios. The series reportedly carries a production budget of more than US$400 million and was described by Stuart Nash, New Zealand’s minister for economic development and tourism, as “the largest television series ever made.”

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The official synopsis for the series reads, “This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sept 2, with new episodes available weekly.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.