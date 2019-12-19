Rise Of Skywalker reviews among most critical in Star Wars galaxy

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney's highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise Of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday (Dec 18), earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.

Rise Of Skywalker, which debuts in theatres around the globe on Thursday, is the ninth and final installment in a story begun in 1977, when George Lucas introduced a young space hero named Luke Skywalker alongside an enchanting collection of droids and otherworldly characters.

On the Rotten Tomatoes website, 57 per cent of 157 reviews for Rise Of Skywalker were positive as of Tuesday morning.

That ranked as the second-lowest score among the nine films, ahead of only the 53 per cent for The Phantom Menace.

Reviewers who praised Rise Of Skywalker called it a satisfying conclusion to a beloved story, while critics said the movie directed by JJ Abrams seemed to play it safe in order to please longtime fans.

Jack Coyle of the Associated Press called the movie a "scattershot, impatiently paced, fan-servicing finale that repurposes so much of what came before."

Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times described it as "an epic failure of nerve."

"This 'Rise' feels more like a retreat, a return to a zone of emotional and thematic safety from a filmmaker with a gift for packaging nostalgia as subversion," Chang wrote.

Others said the filmmakers succeeded with the difficult task of producing a fitting end to a story that has drawn generations of passionate fans.