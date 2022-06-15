Rising actor Kim Young-dae held first fansign event while filming Sh**ting Stars but it wasn't actually for him

He plays a highly sought-after celebrity who's used to events filled with screaming fans but this actor's reality isn't all that synonymous with his latest drama character.

One of South Korea's rising stars since his captivating role as Oh Nam-joo in 2019's Extraordinary You, actor Kim Young-dae told AsiaOne about his first-ever fansign event, which ironically wasn't actually for him but his role in Sh**ting Stars.

"I've never had a fan-signing event dedicated to me so far," said Young-dae.

"It was something new that I got to experience through this shoot and I felt like I had enough time to actually communicate with the fans that I forgot it was just a shoot. It was very interesting."

Kim Young-dae in a still from Sh**ting Stars. PHOTO: Viu

Sh**ting Stars is a 16-episode drama that sheds light on the behind-the-scene workings of the entertainment industry and the people taking care of top stars, such as PR teams, reporters and managers.

Young-dae stars as top celebrity Gong Tae-sung with Lee Sung-kyung as Oh Han-byeol, a PR team leader at the company managing Tae-sung. The two start off as bickering enemies before developing into lovers.

Aside from the fan events, Sh**ting Stars also marks another first for 26-year-old Young-dae — it's his first leading role even though his onscreen debut was in 2017.

He said: "I guess I would be lying if I said I didn't feel any pressure or stress. I just didn't want to avoid any pressure, nervousness and anxiety I feel now, because I would then anticipate it and accept it as it comes."

On the other hand, co-star Sung-kyung has eight years of experience in the industry under her belt and has been widely recognised for her roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Cheese in the Trap and Dr. Romantic 2.

Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-dae in a still from Sh**ting Stars. PHOTO: Viu

And for the 31-year-old, acting is all she's ever known or dreamed about.

"I've never thought about being anything else besides an actress," said Sung-kyung to AsiaOne.

But if she had to choose another job in the entertainment industry, she told us she would be a hair stylist or make-up artist in charge of dolling up actors.

Sung-kyung's abundance of experience also helped her find inspiration for her role, seeing as she's constantly surrounded by real-life examples.

In another interview with tvN Asia, she shared: "There are a lot of existing references for Han-byeol's character based on my experience. I didn't have to seek extra advice. I already had a lot of materials to refer to.

"There are a lot of people in my company whom I have worked with and got close to. I have listened to a lot of stories from the female senior staff and their problems. Although I didn't experience what they went through personally, I could resonate with them a lot. And I incorporated what I resonated with into my acting. It was fun."

Sh**ting Stars is now streaming on Viu.

