Rising US rap artist Juice WRLD dies at 21

Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD, one of a wave of young artists who earned attention on streaming platforms before breaking out as chart-toppers and social media celebrities, died Sunday at the age of 21, according to local authorities.

A spokeswoman from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office in Illinois confirmed the death of the rapper, born Jarad Higgins, at 3:14 am (0914 GMT). An autopsy has been set for Monday.

Police told AFP that a 21-year-old man had suffered a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway International Airport after getting off a private jet.

Celebrity news outlet TMZ reported that Higgins had suffered a seizure.

Juice WRLD's breakout single "Lucid Dreams," rose to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018, with his follow-up album "Death Race for Love" debuting in first place on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

"Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time," his label Interscope Records said in a statement. "To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating."

"Lucid Dreams" quickly re-entered the top 10 on the US iTunes site as news of his death spread.

The rapper was of a generation known as the "SoundCloud rappers" -- a subgenre that takes its name from the streaming platform where its artists first find fame.