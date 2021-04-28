Rita Ora reportedly dating Thor director Taika Waititi

The 30-year-old singer and the acclaimed filmmaker have been dating for more than a month after growing close over recent months in Sydney.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other."

The celebrity duo have been spotted together in various places around the city over recent weeks, and Rita has even posted a snap of them together on her Instagram account.

Rita - who has been filming The Voice Australia during her time Down Under - split from her last boyfriend Romain Gavras shortly after she left the UK to head to the Southern Hemisphere.

However, Rita was coy when she was recently asked about the romance rumours.

During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she was asked: "I know you don't want to talk too much about this stuff, but are you able to sneak lovers in and out of your joint or are you finding that difficult?"

After a long pause, Rita replied: "I think for me I'm just focusing on getting fit to be honest."

Kylie jokingly added: "That's fantastic, I can read between the lines."

Last year, meanwhile, Rita apologised to the British public for breaking coronavirus rules.

The pop star said she hopes to "make it up to the public" who have given her "so much support over the years".

She explained: "My apology was so sincere, and so from my heart.

"I can only hope and pray that everyone sees that, and accepts that."

Rita breached the government rules when she hosted a lavish birthday party in London.

She subsequently issued an apology via social media and volunteered to pay the maximum £10,000 (S$18,413) fine for breaking the regulations.