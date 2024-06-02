Rita Ora says she's no longer afraid to say no

Rita Ora is no longer "afraid to say no".

The 33-year-old pop star has revealed that she's adopted a new "mindset" in 2024.

Asked how she's approached this year, Rita told The Independent TV show Music Box: "Don't be afraid to say no. Life's too short; you need to take control of what you want to do.

"It's been a long time coming for me to be in this mindset, and I'm feeling really good about it. Let's see how long it lasts!"

Rita's last album, You and I, was inspired by her relationship with acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi.

But her new music will be markedly different.

The chart-topping singer — who married Taika in 2022 — explained: "With my last album, I was really inspired by my relationship. A lot changed in my life, I got married … But I'm a bit bored of that now [as inspiration], and I want [my music] to move on, have fun and do what makes me feel good.

"That's kind of been my motto for the last two or three years. If it doesn't make me feel good, I'm not doing it, and I've found that very liberating."

Rita recently described her new single — Ask and You Shall Receive — as a "full circle moment".

The singer loves that the "upbeat" single was co-written by Raye, as they'd previously toured together.

Rita said: "The song is full of upbeat, summery vibes and is about seizing the moment romantically, and diving straight in with that special someone.

"It was co-written by the amazing Raye, which feels like such a full circle moment, as I have so many amazing memories from when we were on the road together for the Phoenix tour."

