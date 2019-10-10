River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong

River Huang has gone from television star to the star of a video showing him masturbating in a temple.

The Best Actor at 2007's Golden Bell Awards found himself going viral overnight after a 109-second clip circulated on the internet.

In it, the Taiwanese can be seen standing in front of a table and caressing himself, moaning and swearing under his breath before ejaculating, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The temple is believed to be where he had stayed for a few years in the past.

According to Taiwanese media reports, River has already admitted to his agency that the person in the video is indeed him.

His agency explained that the video was taken about seven or eight years ago, when River was still a student. It was meant to be a romantic expression for his then-girlfriend of four years.

"He's calm for now, but while he doesn't feel like he has done anything wrong, he feels regret." said his agency.