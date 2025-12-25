Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner died 'minutes' after sustaining knife injuries

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner died "minutes" after sustaining multiple knife wound injuries, their death certificates have revealed.

The documents - obtained by People magazine - confirm that The Princess Bride filmmaker and his wife died of "multiple sharp force injuries" inside their Los Angeles home on Dec 14 caused "with a knife, by another".

The death certificates reveal that Rob, 78, was found first at 3.45 pm, before Michele, 70, was discovered at 3.46 pm.

The pair have since been cremated.

Rob and Michele's 32-year-old son Nick - who had battled addiction issues and was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia - has been arrested and charged with their murders.

Meanwhile, the couple's other children confirmed that a memorial service for them will take place at a later date.

A statement from the spokesperson for siblings Jake, 34, and Romy, 27, read: "Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.

"They will share information about a memorial service honouring their parents at a later date."

Jake and Romy had previously remembered their parents as their "best friends".

They said in a statement last week: "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day.

"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience.

"They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

The siblings went on to thank people for their love and support and appealed for "compassion and humanity" when discussing the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

They added: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Their statement was released as their brother made his first court appearance last Wednesday (Dec 17) after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Nick - who also battled homelessness over the years - wore a blue anti-suicide smock and shackles during his appearance at Los Angeles Superior Court.

His attorney Alan Jackson declined to enter a plea for his client.

However, Nick did speak briefly during the hearing.

Asked if he agreed to waive his right to a speedy arraignment, he replied: "Yes, your honour."

Nick's arraignment has now been scheduled for Jan 7, 2026.

