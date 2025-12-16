Rob Reiner's son, arrested for parents' murder, battled with drug addiction

LOS ANGELES - Director Rob Reiner struggled with how to end a movie that was inspired by his son Nick's years-long battle with heroin addiction and the impact of his substance abuse on the family.

On the day the final scene of Being Charlie was set to be filmed, Rob decided to conclude the movie with the lead character not fully recovered but on his way to a better life.

"It's a tough ending," Rob told podcaster Marc Maron in 2016. But he added: "It's hopeful and honest. His relationship isn't perfect with his father, but it's better than it was and it's going to get better."

On Monday (Dec 15), authorities announced they had arrested Nick for the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele, after the couple were found dead at their Los Angeles home.

Nick began using drugs at age 15, Rob said on the podcast. At 19, after several stints in rehabilitation facilities, Nick decided to start writing about his experiences. Father and son worked to develop the writings into a movie directed by Rob, maker of acclaimed films including The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.

"It was the most personal thing I've ever been involved in," Rob said of Being Charlie, which was released in 2015. "It's one of the most emotional and satisfying creative experiences I've ever had."

Nick, now 32, spoke openly over the years about his struggles with substance abuse. He told People magazine in 2016 that he had been homeless at times when he was on the run and refusing to go into rehab. He said he had at least 17 stays in rehab facilities.

"When I was out there, I could've died," Nick said. He added that he had left his last rehab facility at age 19 and had "gotten acclimated back to being in LA and being around my family."

Rob and Michele, who married in 1989 after meeting on the set of When Harry Met Sally, had two other children: a son, Jake, and daughter, Romy. The family posed for photographs together in September at the Hollywood premiere of Rob Reiner's film Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Pictures showed Nick with a shaved head and a beard, the only person not smiling.

Rob's first marriage was to Penny Marshall, who starred in the TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley, and was also a producer and director. He was an adoptive father to Penny's daughter, Tracy.

"I came from the greatest family ever," Tracy Reiner told NBC News on Monday. "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."

Romy's affection for her dad was evident in photos and videos the 28-year-old posted in the past few years on social media.

"Thankful for family," she wrote two weeks ago under a series of pictures from a seaside location. Two of the shots showed her next to her father in the water.

In May, a video showed the pair discussing her father's three rules of getting older. "Number one - never pass up a bathroom," Rob joked. An October 2024 video featured Romy Reiner cutting her father's hair while asking him if he would pay for plastic surgery to help boost her career.

Celebrity friends of the Reiners remembered the love the couple had for their family.

"They loved their kids so much, and they never stopped trying to be really good parents," journalist Maria Shriver wrote on social media.

Spinal Tap actor Harry Shearer remembered Rob as funny and smart and said Michele had been a good friend to his own wife.

"This is unspeakable, the stuff of Greek tragedy," Harry said of the killings.

