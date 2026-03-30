Rob Schneider calls for the US to make military service compulsory

Rob Schneider has called for the US to make military service compulsory.

The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo actor has never served in the armed forces himself, but has argued the draft should return amid the current conflict with Iran because the "unparalleled freedoms and opportunities" that stem from being an American citizen "do not come without a cost".

He wrote on X: "We must once again recommit ourselves to one nation under God, indivisible.

"Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our nation's young people. Each and every American, at 18 years of age, must serve two years of military service. They could also choose to serve part of that time overseas or in country in a volunteer capacity...

"By protecting and preserving these freedoms, young people, regardless of race, creed or religion will be united in service to their country and just as importantly, to each other. Many nations around the world require their young citizens to serve their country. Until recently, our nation did as well."

Rob - who has musician daughter Elle King, 36, with ex-wife London King, and Miranda, 13, and Madeline, 10, with estranged wife Patricia Azarcoya Schneider - believes both men and women should be drafted and he thinks they would learn skills that would always come in useful.

He said: "We would have all of our young men and women put into a rigorous physical training course that they could use for the rest of their lives.

"We would always have a standing army ready at all times, including for domestic problems like natural disasters."

And the 62-year-old former Saturday Night Live star believes being part of the military for a stint would make young people more patriotic, particularly because he doesn't think they are taught enough about being proud of their country at college.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

- John F. Kennedy



We must once again recommit ourselves to one Nation under God, indivisible.



Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our Nation’s young people.



Each and every American,… — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) March 27, 2026

He wrote: "Unlike in today's universities, our young people will learn how truly great their country is and how unique and incredible are the freedoms that this nation bestows upon them.

"Service is a solemn reminder of the men and women before them who 'paid the last full measure of devotion' so that we may enjoy these freedoms."

Rob argued the move would also make politicians less "cavalier" about the idea of going to war if their own family members were involved.

He argued: "We would have in service every segment of our society represented so that our elected officials would be more hesitant and not cavalier about sending their own sons and daughters off to a faraway war unless it was truly in our nation's interests.

"This discussion and implementation must begin."

The US hasn't issued a military draft call since the Vietnam War in 1972, but men aged between 18 and 25 are still required to enrol in the Selective Service System in the event of a draft.

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