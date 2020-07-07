Robbie Williams and daughter are scared of a ghost in their home

Robbie Williams and his daughter are "scared" of a ghost in their UK home.

The singer – who previously claimed to have spoken with spirits and has been visited by aliens – switched seven-year-old Teddy's bedroom in his and wife Ayda Field's £9 million (S$16 million) abode in Wiltshire because he found the room creepy and the youngster was terrified of the space.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Robbie said: "We have got a very, very old property – it is like a thousand years old.

"There is one room that I am suspicious of. It gives me the creeps. Teddy, our daughter was sleeping in there. She doesn't any more.

"When she was getting old enough to speak, I said to her, 'Do you like the bedroom? Do you like the house?' And she said, 'I don't like that house'.

"I said, 'Why?' And she said, 'That room scares me'.

"I said, 'OK, it scares me too. You don't have to sleep there any more'."

Robbie - who has had the house up for sale since 2010 - also claimed to have once seen the ghost of his dog.

He said: "I do believe energies can be left in houses. I did see the ghost of a dog once. It was Trixie, our cairn terrier who passed away.

"My sister came home and I looked down and there was Trixie jumping up at her legs. And then I looked back and Trixie has gone. Who knows what that was.

"Was that a ghost or my mind playing tricks on me? What was that? Was that my mind replaying something I had seen 300 times?

"I don't want to see a cat ghost. I would rather see a dog ghost."

The 46-year-old singer previously claimed his supernatural sightings stopped after he became a dad to Teddy, Charlie, five, Coco, 22 months, and Beau, four months.

He said: "The strangest thing is that since I've had kids, the phenomena has ceased to happen.

"I'm guessing that once you have kids, they just take up all of your energy and your thoughts."