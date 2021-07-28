Robbie Williams is losing his hair

The Angels hitmaker had no choice but to shave his entire head when he realised he had unsightly sparse areas recently, but he's decided to make his new look a little more eye-catching by styling his short 'do into a Mohican - just without the height.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his wife Ayda Field's Instagram account, the 42-year-old actress said: "So Robbie Williams, you're sporting a new look. What's going on?"

To which Robbie replied: "Ok, so I'm losing my hair, I'm thinning and I thought instead of fighting against it I should just lean into it. The first step was me doing a number one all over and to see how that looked. I thought that was OK.

"And then I thought while you [Ayda] was out, I'd just shave a Mohican because I knew you'd say no. This is what has happened."

Ayda joked: 'You kind of look like Pepe Le Pew [an animated character from Looney Tunes."

The 47-year-old singer previously revealed his hairless look when he let his wife loose with the clippers last month.

Captioning the video at the time, she wrote: "@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ... and apparently, it's nothing now #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who'snext? AWxx (sic)"

In the clip, the couple posed for a "before" picture before she got to work on his long locks, using the clippers to shave his head.

She even blew a bit of his hair into his face as she admired her handy work.

Meanwhile, Robbie recently admitted his wife "gave him a life".

He said: "I look back at 15 years of being with my wife, she did, she gave me a life. Here I am on the telly getting emotional. She absolutely did."

Robbie has spent most of the last 12 months as a "stay at home father" to his children amid the coronavirus pandemic and he admitted it has been a "beautiful" experience being around his kids for so much time.

He added: "I had my hands full [in lockdown] but it's been incredible as they now think I'm a stay at home father. They get all of me, all the time. This is the first time I've been out of the house for eight or nine months."