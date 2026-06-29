Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup final

Robbie Williams will perform at the World Cup final.

The 52-year-old singer is set to team up with Italian pop star Laura Pausini to perform their official Fifa anthem Desire on the pitch at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Robbie loves football and is excited to play at this momentous gig.

"Of course, he hopes England will be one of the teams in the final."

The halftime show will be the first in the history of the tournament and the line-up has been put together by Chris Martin.

The Coldplay frontman has recruited Madonna, Shakira and BTS to sing during the break in the game, but one person who isn't impressed by the idea is Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher.

Noel — who is a die-hard Manchester City fan — insisted football has been "functioning perfectly for hundreds of years", so he doesn't see the point of a concert.

He also doesn't class the artists playing as "football people".

Asked if he will be joining in, Noel quipped on talkSport: "I'm doing the half-time raffle for a leg of lamb."

He expanded: "I don't like changes in football. I'm looking forward to these new rules about corners and time-wasting, that might be a good thing for the game, but I don't like the razzmatazz of football; it's been functioning perfectly for hundreds of years."

Noel added of the artists playing: "They're not really football people who are performing anyway, are they?"

In an announcement video for the line-up, Chris was joined by beloved Sesame Street duo Elmo and Cookie Monster, as well as The Muppets legends Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy.

After the Viva La Vida singer caught a football, Elmo quipped that the game isn't played "with your hands".

He asked: "Elmo, I need to ask your help with something."

Elmo noted he's "always happy to help", and Chris added: "Well, this year for the first time, there's a halftime show at the World Cup Final!"

Elmo appeared excited, only to ask what a halftime show actually means.

Chris explained: "Well, I'm glad you asked. It's where people get together and there's singing, and there's dancing, and there's music.

"It's a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are. And monsters, aliens — it's one big family, really."

Chris asked Elmo's help finding "some giant stars" to play at the event.

Elmo immediately replied: "How about Madonna? Elmo loves Madonna!"

Cookie Monster appeared and suggested Kpop icons BTS, who Elmo immediately got on FaceTime to secure the booking.

With Chris looking for "one more big star", Miss Piggy entered the skit and offered her own services for the performance.

The Coldplay star explained that the show was all about "togetherness", while Kermit asked if there would be any "surprises".

Chris promised there would, which was Animal's cue to appear and ask for Shakira to be part of the lineup.

Elmo was straight on the phone, saying: "Shakira's in and she's bringing cookies!"

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