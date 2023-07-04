Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dead from possible overdose

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro reportedly died from a possible overdose.

A friend of 19-year-old actor Leandro De Niro Rodriguez discovered the teen's lifeless body on Sunday (July 2) afternoon sitting in a chair with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body, a police source told the Daily Mail.

It is unclear what the reported substance was but police sources told TMZ his death "is being investigated as an overdose".

The outlet added: "We're told the teen was housesitting, and both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body."

Leandro was found dead at a US$950,000 (S$1.3 million), one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street.

TMZ reported the friend who found him hadn't heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him.

A concierge at 55 Wall Street confirmed Leandro lived in the building, and told the Daily Mail: "I'd see him every now and then, and he'd always say 'Hi.'

"He just was friendly, kept to himself. I didn't know who he was until I read the story.

"It's a tragedy. I was just talking to my co-worker that said my daughter just turned 20. You see [Leandro's] picture — he was a baby.'

The concierge added Leandro lived alone in the sixth-floor apartment which he had apparently rented for less than a year.

The 937 sq ft one-bed apartment is currently up for sale for US$945,000 and an open house was scheduled for next week.

It was last offered for rent at US$4,000 a month, according to Mail Online.

Leandro's death was confirmed on Monday by his mum Drena De Niro — Robert's adopted daughter — in an emotional post on Instagram.

The 51-year-old said: "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

"You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

"I don't know how to live without you, but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry, my baby."

ALSO READ: Versatile Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin dies at 89