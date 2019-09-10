Robert Downey Jr doesn't want an Oscar for Marvel role

Robert Downey Jr. doesn't want an Oscar for his role in the Marvel movies.

The 54-year-old actor - who starred as Iron Man (Tony Stark) in a number of films including, most recently, Avengers: Endgame, has revealed he didn't want to be considered for the acting accolade as doing the Marvel movies are their own "reward".

Responding to Martin Scorsese's comments about Marvel movies not being "cinema", Downey Jr. said: "I'm so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about [putting my name forth for an acting Oscar], and I said, 'Let's not.' Doing the films was their own reward. I don't know that it's time or if I am the guy ... to have the Academy recognise."

However, Downey Jr. respects and "appreciates" Scorsese's opinion and says the world "needs all of the different perspectives".

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, he added: "It's his opinion. I mean, it plays in theatres. I appreciate his opinion because I think it's like anything: We need all of the different perspectives so we can come to the centre and move on."