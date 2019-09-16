Robert Downey Jr to reprise role of Iron Man?

Cast member Robert Downey Jr., arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Robert Downey Jr is reportedly set to reprise the role of Iron Man for the Black Widow movie.

The 54-year-old actor - who has played the iconic superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008 - is poised to appear alongside side Scarlett Johansson in the much-hyped movie, according to Deadline.

Previously, speculation has circulated about Downey Jr possibly reprising the role for the upcoming film.

However, Marvel is yet to confirm whether or not the Hollywood star will, in fact, return to his most famous on-screen role.

By contrast, it has been confirmed that Florence Pugh will star in the upcoming movie, with the actress recently saying she feels excited by the boldness of the 'Black Widow' script.

Florence, 23, also admitted to being surprised by some aspects of the film's plot.

Asked about her initial reaction to the script, she confessed: "I was excited to see how bold it was - and to see how raw it was ... and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn't expect to see associated with this.

"That was part of the reason I got so excited, and with Cate Shortland attached [to direct] and telling the next part of [the Black Widow's history], it was only thrilling to be a part of."

More about
movies celebrities Hollywood Marvel

TRENDING

Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby&#039;s mistress is her mother
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby's mistress is her mother
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
21 loan sharks caught in major bust in Johor; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
21 loan sharks caught in Johor bust; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
S&#039;porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
S'porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms

LIFESTYLE

Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off

Home Works

How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus

SERVICES