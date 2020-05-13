Robert Pattinson eats food straight from the can in lockdown

Robert Pattinson has opened up about his less-than-appetising eating habits and admits he has lowered his culinary standards during the coronavirus quarantine and devours his cold meals like a "wild animal".

The 33-year-old British actor admitted his meals of convenience come from the fact he's not a great cook due to all his dishes being served to him when he's working on film sets.

Speaking in the June/July issue of GQ magazine - of which he is also the cover star - he confessed: "Like, I eat out of cans and stuff.

I'll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can... it is weird, but my preferences are... just sort of eat like a wild animal. Like, out of a trash can."

The Twilight Saga star has been using his free time in lockdown to try and learn how to cook as long as he can rely on his microwave and other shortcuts.

He explained: "Yesterday I was just Googling, I was going on YouTube to see how to microwave pasta.

"Put it in a bowl and microwave it. That is how to microwave pasta. And also it really, really isn't a thing. It's really actually quite revolting. But I mean, who would have thought that it actually makes it taste disgusting?"

Despite his pasta disaster, he previously had a business idea to create a ready meal named Piccolini Cuscino - which means Little Pillow - and involves cheese, sugar, cornflakes, penne pasta (microwaved), a bun, a lighter, and tin foil in the microwave.

He made a prototype of the meal and met with restaurateur Lele Massimini with the ambition to launch it in stores.

He shared: "I was trying to think, How do you make a pasta which you can hold in your hand? Maybe if I say it in GQ, maybe, like, a partner will just come along."

