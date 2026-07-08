Robert Pattinson explains his role in The Odyssey is 'kind of like' Jacob in Twilight

Robert Pattinson has compared his role in The Odyssey to Jacob in Twilight.

The 40-year-old actor stars Antinous in Sir Christopher Nolan's upcoming blockbuster and he has drawn similarities between the epic saga — which follows Odysseus (Matt Damon) through the trials and tests he faces on his decade-long journey home to wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) after the Trojan War — and the vampire films which made him a household name.

Discussing his character, Robert — who played vampire Edward Cullen while Taylor Lautner played his love rival Jacob Black in the Twilight films — told MTV UK: "I think they will be rooting for him. I keep comparing it — it's kind of like Jacob in Twilight.

"What The Odyssey is about — Penelope just can't make her mind up between the two guys and I'm just trying to like help her make a decision. It's like, 'It's fine. He's dead, get over it.' "

The Odyssey is the first to be shot entirely with Imax film cameras, and Robert, 40, recently admitted it took some time to get used to the size of the equipment.

Speaking on an Imax video in a behind-the-scenes look at The Odyssey, shared on Imax's X account, he said: "It feels like you're shooting a scene with like an SUV.

"Even with the size of the camera, you just feel like the machine would move slower, and it just moves faster than if you were shooting on an iPhone."

Director Nolan admitted it was a dream come true to shoot the movie entirely with Imax cameras.

He said: "For me, it's been my long-held dream, since I was 16 years old, to do an entire film on Imax.

"The thing that was stopping us was always the sounds.

"It is a long-held dream finally coming to fruition."

Nolan recently described The Odyssey as a "nightmare to film — but in all the right ways".

The 55-year-old filmmaker's upcoming blockbuster brings Homer's epic ancient Greek story to the big screen.

And Nolan explained that he had an "amazing time" shooting the movie during a hectic production process across Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland and Scotland.

Speaking at a presentation for The Odyssey at CinemaCon in April, Nolan said: "This has been a nightmare to film — but in all the right ways."

The Oppenheimer director reserved praise for The Odyssey's leading man Matt Damon, whom he referred to as his "partner on this journey".

Nolan recalled: "He was there on the boats, up the mountains, in the caves, in the beating sunshine, sideways rain, wind. You'll be pleased to know how difficult it was. It was meant to be; that's the nature of the story."

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