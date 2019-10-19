Robert Pattinson hints that he will play a darker Batman

Robert Pattinson has suggested that his Batman will have a dark side, stating that the character "is not the golden boy".

The Twilight star will play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' forthcoming film, The Batman, and has described his version of the iconic hero as "complicated character".

In an interview with The New York Times, Robert said: "Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero — there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other."

The 33-year-old added: "I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it's a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character."