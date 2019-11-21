Robert Pattinson nearly quit acting before he starred in 'Twilight'.

The 33-year-old actor has confessed his audition for the movie franchise - in which he shot to fame playing vampire Edward Cullen - went so badly that he considered turning his back on his dream career.

He said: "It was the scene when [Edward] had a guitar ... my agent was like, 'Take your guitar into the audition.' I just walked in and they were like, 'Oh. You brought a guitar. Do you want to play us a song,' and I was like, 'No. This is the worst decision I ever made.' I was saying no and they were like, 'You just brought a guitar into just to hold it? Why did you bring a guitar in?'

"My entire confidence just s**t the bed. The audition was one of the worst auditions I did in my whole life. I remember calling my parents and saying, 'I'm done, I can't torture myself anymore,' and the next day I got a Twilight audition."

The 'Lighthouse' star also worked on another famous movie series, 'Harry Potter', and he loved the environment on set as it was "very friendly family" and everyone got along well.

Speaking to the podcast HFPA In Conversation, he said: "It was a really nice environment on Harry Potter. Even compared to movies I've done since, it was very protective. The way the kids were treated ... In Harry Potter they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time ... It felt like a very friendly family environment."