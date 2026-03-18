Robert Pattinson reveals The Batman: Part II is 'taking some big swings'

Robert Pattinson has revealed The Batman: Part II is "taking some big swings".

The 39-year-old actor — who is starring alongside Zendaya in new movie The Drama — will be back as the Caped Crusader and his billionaire alter ego Bruce Wayne in the upcoming superhero sequel, and has given a hint of what to expect from Matt Reeves' second film featuring the iconic superhero.

He told Deadline: "The script is extraordinary. I think it's gonna be a really, really special movie and very, very different, even from the last one.

"I was really, like, 'Oh wow! Okay!' It's gonna be interesting to see it come out. It's taking some big swings."

Reeves is said to have used the working title Vengeance 2 for the DC flick in a nod to the first movie, which was filmed under the working title Vengeance.

Co-writer Mattson Tomlin — who penned the script with Reeves — teased the blockbuster would offer a "new and dangerous" story for Pattinson's Dark Knight.

On X, he wrote: "We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous.

"The bar couldn't be higher. Looking forward to people seeing it and being able to talk about it at length. Can't begin to describe what this film means to me."

As well as Pattinson's Caped Crusader, The Batman: Part II will see the return of Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James 'Jim' Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The DC flick — which is slated to land in cinemas in October 2027 — will also introduce Marvel stars Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, as known as Two-Face, and Scarlett Johansson in an undisclosed role.

Farrell previously teased The Batman: Part II would be "deeper" and "scarier" than its 2022 predecessor, even if his role in the film would be reduced.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I've got an even smaller role in this one. But I'm okay with that … I've read the script, from start to finish, and I can't say much about it.

"But it's deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I'm really excited to see it."

Reeves previously revealed the villain in The Batman: Part II will be unlike any previously seen on screen.

He told Variety: "The antagonist for The Batman: Part II has never really been done in a movie before."

The director said secrecy around the project is paramount, revealing: "We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code.

"Robert was in New York at the time, and everything is high security."

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