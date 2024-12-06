Robert Pattinson says he might retire after Batman trilogy

Robert Pattinson has admitted he could "genuinely be retiring" after wrapping his Batman trilogy.

The 38-year-old actor made his debut as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' superhero blockbuster The Batman in 2022 and is set to star in two more films to complete the series.

Robert — who kick-started his career at the age of 17 playing Cedric Diggory in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — has now admitted he may bid farewell to acting when he wraps the third flick.

Robert told The New York Times' Style magazine: "I could genuinely be retiring by the end of them.

"Not in a million years did I think I'd still be doing this when I got my first job. I can't believe this is still going."

The second film is not due to hit cinemas until 2026.

Admitting acting takes up a lot of "energy", he said: "The main thing is constantly remembering what your job is. It's a discipline to not use your energy on anything other than that."

He has relished the opportunity to work as a producer after signing a production deal with Warner Bros and confessed he got tired of always playing the "English prince".

He said: "If you're just an actor, you don't really meet with anyone other than directors who want you to play an English prince.

"Doing this, I've met so many different people and I have something to provide them. It's made me more understanding of what I'm doing as a performer, as well."

Robert is best known for his starring role as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and recalled a recent encounter with someone who thought he stopped acting after the cult classic saga.

Robert — who became a father for the first time this year after fiancee Suki Waterhouse, 32, gave birth to their daughter — recounted an immigration officer asking him: "'Hey, you're the guy from Twilight. Why'd you stop acting?'"

His hilarious response was: "I was like... 'I'm Batman?'"

Robert recalled: "She just laughed."

[[nid:712148]]