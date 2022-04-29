Robert Pattinson will be back in The Batman 2 with returning director Matt Reeves

It's no surprise, due to the box office success of The Batman, that a sequel has just been announced at Warner Bros' CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Batman and Matt Reeves will return to direct the sequel.

According to Deadline, the movie has already raked in more than US$760 million (S$1 billion) globally at present, and with a viewership of 4.1 million households on HBO Max in its first week.

During the presentation, Reeves took the stage briefly to thank the exhibitors: "Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. We couldn't have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max and HBO Go.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.