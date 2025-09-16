Robert Redford, actor, activist and director, dies at 89

Hollywood legend Robert Redford, 89, has died in his home in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday (Sept 16), according to The New York Times.

The Oscar-winning director reportedly died in his sleep, publicity firm Rogers and Cowan PMK stated.

Redford was known for his good looks and charm in his appearances in Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), The Way We Were (1973), Three Days Of The Condor (1975) and All The President’s Men (1976).

The Sting earned him the only Oscar he has won as an actor, while his role as a director for the Academy Award-winning Ordinary People (1980) won him three Oscars.

Redford also had guest appearances in Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables in the 1960s.

He also founded the Sundance Institute in 1981, a nonprofit organisation that sponsors the Sundance Film Festival.

He is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and two children from a previous marriage to Lola Van Wagenen: Shauna Jean Redford and Amy Hart Redford, NBC News reported.

