Rocky spin-off Drago in the works, Creed III delayed to 2023

A Creed spinoff titled Drago from screenwriter Robert Lawton is reportedly in development.

Details of the film's plot are being kept under lock and key, but the film will likely centre on the Russian boxer of the same name, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren.

Lundgren was previously seen in 1985's Rocky IV and 2018's Creed II. His son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), was previously seen in Creed II.

That said, it seems like fans will have to wait a little longer before Michael B. Jordan returns to the ring for Creed III too.

The third Creed movie, which is the ninth instalment in the Rocky film franchise, is being delayed to March 3, 2023. The film was initially set for a Nov 23, 2022 release.

This means the film will face off against Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

In this third movie, Jordan returns as Adonis, the son of Rocky Balboa's fiercest competitor Apollo Creed.

Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Donnie's girlfriend Bianca and Phylicia Rashad returns as his stepmother Mary Anne. Jonathan Majors joins the cast as Anderson Dame, an antagonist to Adonis.

Creed III will be the first Rocky film without Sylvester Stallone who created the character and played Balboa. The film also marks Jordan's filmmaking debut.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone urges producer to give him some rights to Rocky franchise

This article was first published in Geek Culture.