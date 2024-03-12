Ron Ng 'snubbed' by Malaysian fan who walks away without shaking his hand at movie premiere

Now that's awkward.

Hong Kong actor Ron Ng was recently in Malaysia to promote his new movie Deliverance, where he held a meet-and-greet with fans and attendees.

What he probably didn't count on, however, was for one woman to rebuff his handshake in full view of cameras in the room.

Videos of the incident posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu showed exactly what happened. Ron poses for photos with a group of people and the woman standing next to him hurries off after the shutterbugs are done, all without giving Ron a second look.

It's a pity because if she did, she would have seen that Ron, 44, had gallantly extended his right hand for a handshake but was sadly left hanging.

The woman, who goes by her username Ning on Xiaohongshu, later shared her remorse regarding the situation.

She apologised to Ron, writing that she "didn't mean to do it".

Ning described heading to the premiere of Deliverance at Mega Cineplex on Monday (March 11), where she saw the cast and crew of the movie. It is not clear which city the event was held.

"I also saw the ultra suave Ron Ng and even got to take a photo... alas!" Ning exclaimed.

Describing how nervous she was at the time, she explained: "Because you can't take your time when taking these photos, I was very anxious to leave when we were done.

"I didn't expect that Ron Ng will want to shake my hand... to think I... just walked away," she wrote.

Ning added that she found out what had happened only after watching clips of the event.

"I really feel like slapping myself. Give me another chance I will definitely take another look at you," Ning pleaded.

She continued in the comments section that she didn't think to turn around and shake his hand as none of the previous groups before her did so.

"The event crew had also specifically told us that we can't make any physical contact, so I ran off after I was done," she shared, adding later that she did not want to waste other people's time.

"Do you think if I knew I could shake his hand I would have just turned away?"

To criticisms from a netizen that Ning could have at least acknowledged Ron with a polite nod of the head after the photo-taking, one netizen who came to her defence noted that she had done so, but just didn't look at him.

Others indicated that they would have probably done the same due to their nervousness at that point in time.

Props must go to Ron, however, for making the best out of the embarrassing situation.

Rather than shy away, the actor appeared to turn on the dramatics as he continued to hold his hand up while gazing forlornly at Ning as she walks away.

Who knew the guy has a sense of humour?

