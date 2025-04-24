Ronald Cheng and wife in court over divorce and child support

Hong Kong actor-singer Ronald Cheng and his wife of over 13 years, Sammie Yu, are reportedly divorcing.

Both were spotted at Wan Chai Family Court on April 15, further fuelling rumours of separation after Sammie, 45, made a cryptic Instagram Story during her birthday in March where she wrote she was starting "a new chapter".

She posted a photo with only their two children, but no Ronald.

The former couple have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Ronald, 53, and Sammie, a former TV news anchor, married in 2011 while the latter was pregnant with their daughter Emma, now 13. They also have a son, Evan, who was born in 2015.

Hong Kong magazine East Week reported on April 22 that Ronald and Sammie were in court after the former offered HK$8,000 (S$1,350) per child as monthly child support.

Sammie allegedly complained to friends that the children's school fees alone were HK$10,000 and that the amount would not be enough to cover the additional tuition classes and extracurricular activities they attended.

According to East Week, an insider claimed Ronald's father, record company CEO Norman Cheng, wishes for his grandchildren to remain within the Cheng family and for Ronald to gain custody.

"And in order to win the custody rights, Ronald proposed child support which was extremely unsatisfactory and refused to concede," they told the magazine.

