Ronaldo's fitness and attitude both under the spotlight

MILAN - Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness and attitude has come under the spotlight after he reacted angrily to being substituted during Juventus' win over AC Milan and coach Maurizio Sarri said the 34-year-old had been nursing a knee injury for some time.

Ronaldo now faces two matches with Portugal where he will want to help the European champions guarantee their place at Euro 2020 and close in on the 100-goal milestone for his country.

He currently has 95 goals and, given his prolific record, it is not inconceivable that he could reach 100 against Lithuania and Luxemburg -- if he can play.

Ronaldo gave Sarri a dirty look and walked straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the 55th minute on Sunday, prompting widespread criticism led by former Real Madrid, Juventus and England coach Fabio Capello.

"Ronaldo hasn't dribbled past a player in three years and I remember when he could leave them on the floor," Capello told Sky Sport Italia. "Sarri was right to take him off. The fact that he did not go and sit on the bench was not a good image."

Sarri said the player had taken a knock on the knee in training a month ago was still feeling the effects.