Ronny Chieng calls Malaysia the 'GOAT' Asian country, makes dig at Singapore

Two things are inevitable in life: taxes, and Ronny Chieng making fun of Singapore.

The Malaysian comedian appeared alongside Hong Kong-American comedian Jimmy O. Yang in a YouTube video by Complex uploaded on Thursday (Nov 28) where they discussed GOAT (greatest of all time) things, including the best Asian country.

Jimmy, 37, declined to "promote his own town" and picked Japan, to groans from Ronny, 39, who said that it's a country "any white person could pick".

Then he made his own choice, patriotically singing the tourism tagline "Malaysia, truly Asia".

This led to Jimmy complaining while Ronny proclaimed Malaysia to have the best food in the world.

"Your entire Instagram is dedicated to hating on Malaysia and Singapore," Jimmy said.

Ronny retorted: "No, I never hate on Malaysia."

"Just Singaporeans?" Jimmy asked.

Without missing a beat, Ronny said: "And Australians."

Hailing from Johor, Ronny went to school in Singapore before studying at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Ronny and Jimmy also picked their GOAT Asian celebrity, with the former picking Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow. Jimmy berated Ronny for picking his "Hong Kong hero" and decided on Bruce Lee instead.

When it came to GOAT Chinatowns of the world, Ronny picked the one in New York as it was his "home" Chinatown since moving to the city for his work on The Daily Show.

Jimmy picked the Los Angeles Chinatown, as he had grown up in the city, but also gave a shout-out to Interior Chinatown, the new drama they both star in.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DC4eX8YAo7n/[/embed]

'A country of small Karens'

This is far from the only time Ronny has made digs at the two countries, even taking shots at us when he was first announced as a cast member for Interior Chinatown.

Ronny wrote on Instagram: "So glad we don't have to do this project with Singaporeans or Australians in decision-making positions," perhaps in reference to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi being at the show's helm.

Earlier this year, Ronny also ruffled feathers by posting on Instagram that it was a "mistake to listen to any Singaporean about current affairs other than Mr Lee Kuan Yew".

He called us "a country of small Karens with main character syndrome who literally think they have all the answers despite having zero perspective on the world" before conceding that we have "great chilli crab".

But Ronny's been made fun of for his connection to Singapore too, like when his Daily Show co-correspondent Michael Kosta looked at the Olympics 2024 medal tally.

The US came out tops with 126, and Michael rubbed salt into the wound by asking: "Oh no, what's that? Singapore's only won one medal?

"Hey, Ronny, where did you grow up again?"

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBPEhu5udJk[/embed]

Interior Chinatown, which also stars Chloe Bennet, Sullivan Jones and Lisa Gilroy, streams on Disney+.

