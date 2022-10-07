Rosamund Kwan to auction $16m worth of personal jewellery, part of proceeds to go to charity

Her collection may sparkle but Rosamund Kwan's charitable spirit is what shines the brightest.

In an Instagram video post yesterday (Oct 6), she announced she will be putting up some of her personal collection of jewellery on auction, with part of sale proceeds going to charity.

The 60-year-old former actress said: "I have decided to share part of my collection which I have accumulated over the years.

"A lot of these pieces are suitable for everyday wearing and some are worth passing on as an heirloom. I hope you'll enjoy them as much as I do."

The collection on auction consists of approximately 51 pieces of jewellery with a combined worth of around HK$100 million (S$16 million), according to a press release by the auction house Christie's.

Notable pieces include a Boghossian diamond and ruby ring estimated to cost between HK$22 million and HK$35 million and a pair of Moussaieff diamond and ruby earrings worth over HK$10 million.

Additionally, there are other luxury pieces such as a Boucheron diamond ring (HK$9 million to HK$12 million), a diamond brooch by Bulgari (HK$2.5 million to HK$3.5 million) and a Cartier diamond bracelet (HK$1.5 million to HK$2.5 million).

Explaining the importance of her collection, Rosamund stated: "Each piece carries significance to my collecting journey and personal life, and evokes some fond memories. I sincerely hope they will find new homes through this auction, and look forward to seeing the sale proceeds go toward doing more good in the world."

Rosamund is a household name who gained popularity in the 1982 movie The Head Hunter alongside Hong Kong cinema icon Chow Yun Fat and from playing Thirteenth Aunt opposite Jet Li in the 1990s Once Upon a Time in China film series.

She retired from showbiz in 2007.

And while netizens have praised Rosamund's "generous" and "kind-hearted" announcement, this isn't a decision that she's made on a whim.

"After almost three years of the pandemic, I put more focus on my mind and body, both inside and out," she said.

"Moving forward, I will dedicate more time to learning, focusing on the environment and society as well as helping communities in need. Let us look forward to a better tomorrow."

A public preview of her collection will be held in Singapore on Oct 29 to 30 at the Arts House on Old Parliament Lane and will be accessible by appointment only.

The live auction will take place on Nov 28 in Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

