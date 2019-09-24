Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'

It seems that age is catching up with retired Hong Kong actress, Rosamund Kwan.

Photos of her 57th birthday celebration surfaced yesterday (Sept 23) after Donnie Yen's wife Cissy Wang, posted them on social media. Rosamund's haggard looks appeared to have caught the attention of netizens who weren't pulling their punches with their criticisms.

Known for her roles in dramatic and action films, Rosamund was a stunning vision in the 90s and while she retired from acting in 2007, she has made appearances at various events where she still looked youthful and radiant despite being in her 50s.

However, Rosamund at her 57th birthday party was anything but as the retired actress looked tired, with very visible crow's feet and a rather wooden smile.

Her looks prompted Weibo users to speculate on whether she had gone under the knife or if she had too much Botox, and they lamented the loss of her beauty.

One commenter, in particular, wrote: "Maybe she had too many (Botox) injections? She looks like a witch now and it's scary. This is just my personal opinion."

There were netizens who sprang to her defense as they pointed out that she is 57 after all, and her aged looks were natural. One commenter even asked: "Why don't you allow female celebrities to look old?"

While Rosamund does look her age, to be fair, the photo also wasn't doing wonders for 56-year-old Donnie Yen who is also famed for his boyish good looks.

Secondly, Rosamund also seems to have dialled down on the makeup for her party compared to the 'cake face' that she usually wears at media events.

Regardless, the esteemed actress probably doesn't give two hoots about such petty remarks and is living the life in her luxury apartment that is said to have a giant walk-in closet made out of three bedrooms and is overlooking Victoria Harbour.

Besides, she still has her own feud to settle with ex-bestie Carina Lau.

