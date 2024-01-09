Rosamund Pike wore a veil to the Golden Globes because she 'smashed' her face up in skiing accident

Rosamund Pike wore a veil to the Golden Globe awards because she "smashed" her face up in a skiing accident over Christmas.

The 44-year-old actress was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture prize for her role in Saltburn and she arrived at the ceremony on Sunday night (Jan 7) wearing a black headpiece which covered her face.

She revealed she'd been left battered and bruised in a crash on the slopes on Boxing Day (Dec 26).

When asked about her outfit, she told Variety: "It's a protective veil for the occasion... Well, I had an accident over Christmas. I had a skiing accident.

"Not what you want knowing you're coming to the Golden Globes on Jan 7. So on Dec 26, my face was entirely smashed up so I thought: 'I need to do something'. "

After planning her look to cover her injuries, Rosamund found she'd actually "healed" in time for the red carpet outing but she decided to keep the veil anyway.

She added: "It's healed but I kind of fell in love with the look."

Rosamund lost out on the award to Da'Vine Joy Randolph who scooped the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in The Holdovers ahead of other nominees Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Jodie Foster for Nyad and Julianne Moore for May December.

During her acceptance speech at the event, Da'Vine paid tribute to her character, cook Mary Lamb.

She said: "Thank you to my family and friends for holding me up, to the character Mary, you have changed my life, and made me feel seen in so many ways. I hope I have helped you find your inner Mary, because there's a little bit of her in all of us."

The big winner at the Globes this year was Oppenheimer, which took five prizes. The movie scooped the coveted Best Picture (Drama) award while there were also prizes in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. respectively, and Christopher Nolan was named Best Director.

Its fifth win came in the Best Original Score category, for which Ludwig Goransson took home the prize.

