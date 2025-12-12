Rose and Bruno Mars reveal they worked on more music

Rose and Bruno Mars have more new music together.

The Blackpink star, 28, teamed up with the Locked Out of Heaven singer, 40, on the smash-hit APT. in October 2024.

And in a new joint interview with Billboard, the pair revealed they have other songs they worked on together.

Bruno said: "Oh, yeah, there is [more music]. And we love that song that we worked on — I won't say the title… We're just trying to figure out when, or how."

The Die with a Smile hitmaker also revealed that Koreans have embraced him since the K-pop collaboration.

He said: " I don't know if you know this, but it's different for me now in Korea."

Bruno elaborated: "Because of Rosie, it's a different thing. They treat me a little different now over there. And like I said, I really gravitated toward the song because it had a piece of Korean culture and I thought that was magical."

He went on to compare the success of APT. to PSY's 2012 K-pop juggernaut Gangnam Style.

Bruno said: "No one says it, but I feel like Rosie is the first time we've seen this. The last time we've seen something to this effect was Gangnam Style. I still think that was an amazing thing to happen, this guy comes out and he's talking about Gangnam Style and the whole song is in Korean and that's the learning lesson, the rock star-ness of that.

"This is what we do, this is how I talk, this is what we look like, this is how we're dancing over here — and watch me sweep the nation with this s***. And he did. APT. with Rosie, I've never felt this before, I've never seen this before, where Rosie is this Korean girl that introduced this thing to people who don't know about it, including myself. And that's been the most enjoyable part for me. Seeing everybody react… that is magic to watch."

